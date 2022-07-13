Shomby

In the latest installment of his column for ALL ACCESS' "Consultant Tips" feature, COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH owner and CEO JOHN SHOMBY writes, "It’s time now for radio -- Country radio especially -- to take some big steps forward by doing something we have always done well."

And just what is that, exactly? According to SHOMBY, it's live events, which he calls Country radio's "wheelhouse," especially "our well-connected relationship with Country artists and listeners at those events. Country radio has a definite advantage over DSPs in this area," he writes. "We can connect, personally, with an artist and connect them, personally, with our listeners unlike any other medium."

But how do you do that, exactly? Find out by reading the full column, "It’s Country Radio’s Time To Shine,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News