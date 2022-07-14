Pahigian

Radio management veteran CARY PAHIGIAN is joining SALEM NEWS CHANNEL, SALEM MEDIA GROUP's new streaming video news service, as VP/GM, starting MONDAY (7/18). PAHIGIAN, most recently Pres./GM at HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK) and News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, will report to SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE.

“CARY has been an active hands-on executive in radio for years, but his last eight years at HEARST TELEVISION prepared him well for the burgeoning OTT television market,” said BOYCE. “In CARY we have a strong experienced General Manager, who will help us get SNC to the next level. CARY was ready for the next adventure in his long and storied career, and we are extremely fortunate to have that opportunity to give him.”

"I have long admired SALEM MEDIA GROUP's unique culture and dedication to community service, quality content and client partnerships,” said PAHIGIAN, who previously headed SAGA's PORTLAND, ME cluster and served as VP/Ops at SCONNIX BROADCASTING, Station Mgr. at WBZ-A/BOSTON, and OM at WIP-A/PHILADELPHIA. “SALEM NEWS CHANNEL has put SALEM MEDIA GROUP front and center in the fast growing video streaming arena with a lineup of prominent hosts and straightforward news and analysis."

