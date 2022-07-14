Lamontagne

CAROLINA HURRICANES, NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE, and NORTH CAROLINA F.C. in-arena host MEGHAN LAMONTAGNE has joined "DANNY MEYERS & THE G105 MORNING SHOW" at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH-DURHAM as a co-host. LAMONTAGNE has been appearing as a guest on the show during the CANES' playoff run this season.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH SVP/Programming A.J. said, "We are delighted to welcome MEGHAN to the iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH family. MEGHAN has an extraordinary work ethic and unparalleled positive energy, and passion for radio, music and entertainment that is truly contagious. She will be a tremendous addition to the DANNY MEYERS & THE G105 MORNING SHOW."

VP/Programming TREVOR MORINI added, "I could not be more pleased to officially welcome MEGHAN to the G105 family. In her short time with us as a special guest to the show, MEGHAN has already connected with our listeners and clients in a meaningful way. I am thrilled to see the show’s continued growth with the addition of MEGHAN."

"As someone who has been a listener and fan of iHEART for years, I couldn’t be happier to be joining DANNY MEYERS & THE G105 MORNING SHOW,” said LAMONTAGNE. "DANNY and BEN have become great friends and the brothers I never had. I’m looking forward to laughing with them and our listeners every morning, bringing positivity to the RALEIGH community and continuing to connect with the fans and clients of G105!"

