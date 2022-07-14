Graham

DON GRAHAM, the longtime music promotion manager for labels like WARNER BROS., A&M, UNITED ARTISTS, and BLUE THUMB, died JULY 7th in LOS ANGELES of stomach cancer at 87.

GRAHAM started his career with WARNER BROS. when that label launched in the 1950s, then moved to LOS ANGELES to join A&M when that label launched. He later started DON GRAHAM PROMOTIONS.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for JULY 30th at 3p (ET) at the HILTON in WOODLAND HILLS, CA; Attendees should RSVP at www.HMPwebsite.org.

