Partners

LIVEONE and in-airport/hotel video provider REACHTV are expanding their partnership with a multiyear deal that includes deploying LIVEONE video and podcast/vodcast content on REACHTV's network as well as development and production of new content and access to REACHTV's MIAMI studios by LIVEONE talent.

LIVEONE CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said, "REACHTV has been an incredible partner. We are thrilled to expand our relationship and join forces to create original programming. Together we will provide travelers with additional opportunities to watch their favorite content distributed across screens in hotels and airports."

"We have been committed to creating a full suite of entertainment and music services to ensure that REACHTV's vast audience can have best in class content," said REACHTV Chairman/CEO LYNNWOOD BIBBENS. "Our relationship with LIVEONE will access their incredible library of music content and our shared vision of creating original programming makes them the perfect company to partner with."

