Raises Money

"Social music" platform STATIONHEAD has closed on a $12 million funding round led by BUTTONWOOD GROUP ADVISORS and DIPLO. The company's investors include RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, TMWRK, ROUND HILL PUBLISHING, AVEX ENTERTAINMENT, ATLANTIC RECORDS' CRAIG KALLMAN and JULIE GREENWALD, 300 ENTERTAINMENT's KEVIN LILES, and LAVA RECORDS' JASON FLOM. The company, which launched out of beta in 2021, lets users livestream playing their favorite music through integrations with APPLE MUSIC and SPOTIFY.

The company also announced the addition of Principal Product Designer ANDREW CORNETT, formerly at HEIR, SPLICE, UNIVERSE INC., and KICKSTARTER.

CEO RYAN STAR said, “STATIONHEAD is the next evolution of music online. By building this with great empathy for artists and fans alike we have grown to become the preferred global platform of the new generation to consume music together. On release week, we are the heart of the action. The completion of this raise signifies STATIONHEAD’s growing & pivotal role in the entire music ecosystem.”

BUTTONWOOD GROUP ADVISORS Founder/Co-Manager JOSEPH A. ALAGNA said, “STATIONHEAD has gained significant traction with its unique social streaming platform which has been quickly adopted by both listeners and artists. We look forward to the company's continued growth and innovation as a business"

“STATIONHEAD has become an integral part of music releases, adding a brand new way for fans and artists alike to celebrate new releases together on a global scale all while driving music up the charts,” said STATIONHEAD COO MURRAY LEVISON. “Artists like BTS, CARDI B, NBA YOUNGBOY, and STRAY KIDS have successfully used STATIONHEAD to create amazing experiences with their fans and drive their music to #1. These incomparable artist-fan encounters have transpired organically and reflect the unique value that STATIONHEAD offers.”

