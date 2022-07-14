Grammy Dates Set

The RECORDING ACADEMY has announced the dates of the 65th annual GRAMMY AWARDS and other key dates leading up to the main event. The show is set to return to CRYPTO.COM ARENA in LOS ANGELES on FEBRUARY 5, 2023, airing on CBS and streaming on PARAMOUNT+.

Other key dates announced by the ACADEMY include a Product Eligibility Period of OCTOBER 1, 2021 through SEPTEMBER 30, 2022; an online entry period of JULY 18-AUGUST 21, 2022; first round voting OCTOBER 13-23; nominees announced on NOVEMBER 15th; and final round voting DECEMBER 14, 2022-JANUARY 4, 2023.

