The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has a response to SIRIUSXM's ad denigrating AM/FM radio, with NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT taking on the satellite and streaming service in a blog post at the NAB website.

LEGEYT, reacting to SIRIUSXM's "disingenuous" email and social media post askling "Why waste your time with AM/FM?," writes that "this is an opportunity for radio to continue spotlighting the incredible role we (broadcasters) play in keeping listeners entertained, informed and engaged." LEGEYT's post touts radio as "the leading platform for people to tune in to hear hit music, their favorite DJs, the latest songs by today’s hottest musicians and new tracks from emerging artists" while stressing "the connection we provide listeners to their neighbors and communities" and pointing to broadcast radio's service in emergencies. He adds that local stations allow local businesses to reach consumers, and stresses that AM/FM radio is "always on, always there and always free."

Read the post, which calls upon broadcasters to help the RAB convey the pro-AM/FM message, by clicking here.

