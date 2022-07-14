Tickets On Sale Soon

Four-night stadium passes for the 50th CMA FEST will go on sale AUGUST 3rd at 10a (CT) via ticketmaster.com. The 50th annual event will take place JUNE 8th-11th, 2023 in Downtown NASHVILLE.

Passes include four nights of live concerts at NISSAN STADIUM. Four-day parking will also be available for purchase via TICKETMASTER.

The festival is filmed for a three-hour special, “CMA Fest,” this year hosted by DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING. The primetime concert special airs WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd at 7p (CT) on ABC.

