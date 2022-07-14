Saturday September 10th

SIRIUSXM has announced that PEARL JAM will perform at the historic APOLLO THEATER in a special invitation-only concert as part of "SIRIUSXM’S Small Stage Series" on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th. The exclusive concert marks the first time that PEARL JAM has performed at the iconic theater and will be the first U.S. date of the band's fall tour.

The concert will air live nationwide on the band’s exclusive SIRIUSXM channel, PEARL JAM RADIO (ch. 22), where you can also hear GIGATON (Tour Edition).

SCOTT GREENSTEIN, SIRIUSXM’S Pres. and Chief Content Officer said, “As we promised in 2020, and for the first time, we are thrilled to bring one of the greatest rock bands ever to the legendary APOLLO THEATER for a historic, once-in-a lifetime, performance exclusively for our SIRIUSXM-subscribers. PEARL JAM RADIO has become a primary destination for fans and they won’t want to miss this."

