Ukrainian Children Brok & Mariia

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON D.C. listeners recently assisted 20,000 Ukrainian refugees through a partnership with ADRA INTERNATIONAL. WGTS hosted a text campaign that encouraged listeners to help provide SOS kits for refugees. Within two weeks, listeners raised $30,000, which filled kits with food, water purification tools, blankets, and medicine.



“Engaging our listeners in doing good and helping others is a high priority for the WGTS media ministry - providing avenues for them to be the Hands and Heart of Jesus to those in need. To see so many listeners engage in this opportunity is amazing,” President/CEO KEVIN KRUEGER shared. "The donations received allow ADRA to continue its mission of providing lifesaving provisions, shelter, food, cash assistance, and long-term services such as education programs, healthcare, and job placement for vulnerable families displaced by the armed conflict.



"ADRA greatly appreciates the assistance provided by WGTS and is truly thankful for the community's support of this noble cause," added ADRA International President MICHAEL KRUGER.

