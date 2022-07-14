CREEM Magazine October 1977

The legendary Rock & Roll magazine last published when GEORGE H.W. BUSH was Pres. of the UNITED STATES is making a return, but this time as a subscription-only premium quarterly distribution that will begin SEPTEMBER 15.

The leadership team for the new CREEM editorial staff will be FRED PESSARO who is named VP/Content; DAN MORRISSEY is Executive Editor, who was recently Copy Chief at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY; MARIA SHERMAN, an author who spent time at NPR and ROLLING STONE is Senior Editor; DAVE CARNIE becomes Editorial Director; GRACE SCOTT was named Assistant Editor; and JAAN UHELSZKI, who returns as editor-at-large .

CREEM was originally founded in 1969 in DETROIT, where it grew from a tiny underground music magazine to become a national source for music journalism before ending its print run 33 years ago. The new CREEM is expected to continue many of its old trends, bringing back classic columns like STARS CARS with SLASH & THE WHO, as well as newer faces like VIAGRA BOYS & SPECIAL INTEREST, along with a new release of the BOY HOWDY! cartoon.

The subscriptions also come with a free digital archive of every issue from CREEM’s original 1969-1989 run, covering 224 issues & 69,000 photos, articles and reviews.

For a preview of the new CREEM, click here.





