Organizational Transitions

RESEARCH DIRECTOR has announced several organizational transitions as Quality Control Team Manager, Kathryn Boxill, retires after 25 years. Founder and CEO MARC GREENSPAN said of KATHRYN, "She was the second employee we hired back in 1996. I interviewed her at my dining room table before we moved into our first office in 1997. She has played an important role in every stage of our company’s success since then. We wish her the best in the next phase of her journey.”

KATHERINE said, In my 25+ years at RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. I have been blessed to work with this exceptional organization. I am grateful for the abundance of rewarding opportunities I've had to grow and thrive personally and professionally. I thank the company for giving me the opportunity to support, educate, and create relationships with amazing teams. In the ever-changing radio industry, I’ve admired how

RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. has consistently learned to pivot, shift, and explore strategies to add value to our clients and, in turn, our company. And, I have no doubt that the company will continue to grow stronger. The next phase of my life is knocking and while I am not certain of what the future holds, I am excited and looking forward to exploring life with purpose, passion, and service.”

While BOXILL has retired, the company has made several other strategic moves to continue the effort to promote growth, quality, and top-notch customer service. NAKIA SMITH has taken on additional duties as Client Services Consultant and Senior Team Lead. GREENSPAN said, “NAKIA has been an integral part of RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. for the past 21 years. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her additional role that will continue to serve our clients well.” NAKIA continues to serve clients and adds the responsibilities of RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. team training and industry education to her duties."

MATTHEW WRIGHT has taken over as Quality Control Team Supervisor and Graphic Designer. MATTHEW previously served as Research Assistant. GREENSPAN added, “We are excited to welcome MATTHEW into his new role. He brings a unique skill set that will ensure we continue to give our clients exceptional service and support as RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. grows." MATTHEW has extensive experience and skills in graphic design and presentation enhancement.

LUCAS GORDON and ANDREW WILSON are new additions to the RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. team as Media Data Analysts. Lucas graduated in MAY from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND with a bachelor’s degree in information technology with a minor in Leadership of Innovation Technology. ANDREW has a degree in Business Management from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and was responsible for all analytics and tracking at his previous employer.

(L-R) BOXILL, SMITH, WRIGHT, GORDON, & WILSON

