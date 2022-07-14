Tis The Season

THE GRAND OLE OPRY welcomes OPRY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS for the second consecutive year beginning NOVEMBER 27th. Artists set to perform throughout the holiday affair include LAUREN ALAINA, CHRIS JANSON and SCOTTY McCREERY. Tickets are on sale at opry.com.

Hosted by OPRY member LARRY GATLIN, the holiday season special runs through DECEMBER 22nd for a total of nine shows. Each show features OPRY members THE GATLIN BROTHERS, RIDERS IN THE SKY, MANY BARNETT and CHARLIE McCOY.

