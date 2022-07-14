The LUMINATE report for the UNITED STATES and CANADA found Global On-Demand Audio Streaming increased 24.7% and Global On-Demand Video Song Streams was up 28.1% from the same time last year.

LUMINATE CEO ROB JONAS said, "As an entertainment data company, and as long-standing experts in the music space, LUMINATE's responsibility is to shed light upon trends and to make sense of ever-evolving consumption habits. Our aim with this report specifically, is to provide high-level, data-backed insights that help guide people's understanding of the current state of music. So far in 2022, the story is very much about the continued massive growth of streaming on a global scale. In fact, we're seeing a 25+% growth in on-demand streaming music consumption, inclusive of both audio and video, across all markets over this time last year. Taking that growth into consideration, along with the increased accessibility to music streaming services amongst a myriad of different audiences, we've been able explore the nuances of this year's most notable trends -- including the how and why of increased Catalog music consumption and the rise of the Latin genre's influence. Our hope is that these findings are not only useful in making sense of where music stands today, but that they also can help plan for tomorrow, whether in creative pursuits or in business ventures."

A highlight from the U.S. report said, "The following report includes the latest updates on these topics, from the increase in catalog streams to continued growth of vinyl sales, from Latin music’s ever-growing influence to the ways in which music is traveling and connecting across global markets, breaking down the data in a way that best reflects where the music industry stands, and where we think it is headed."

You can view the LUMINATE report for the U.S. here.

You can view the LUMINATE report for CANADA here.





