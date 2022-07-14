-
Touchdown Radio Releases 2022 College Football Schedule
by Jeff McKay
July 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Former NFL and UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI HEISMAN TROPHY Award-winning quarterback GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO has released the first half of its 2022 college football broadcast schedule.
The 18th season of GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO begins with the CHICK-FIL-A KICKOFF CLASSIC on MONDAY, SEPT. 5th featuring CLEMSON and GEORGIA TECH at ATLANTA’s MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM. The schedule also features USC against STANFORD, and multiple SEC and BIG TEN matchups including preseason top-25 favorites OHIO STATE, MICHIGAN STATE, AUBURN, and LSU.
GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO offers stations 17 ½ minutes of commercial avails in each broadcast and flexible scheduling with no full-season commitment.
