Former NFL and UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI HEISMAN TROPHY Award-winning quarterback GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO has released the first half of its 2022 college football broadcast schedule.

The 18th season of GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO begins with the CHICK-FIL-A KICKOFF CLASSIC on MONDAY, SEPT. 5th featuring CLEMSON and GEORGIA TECH at ATLANTA’s MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM. The schedule also features USC against STANFORD, and multiple SEC and BIG TEN matchups including preseason top-25 favorites OHIO STATE, MICHIGAN STATE, AUBURN, and LSU.

GINO TORRETTA’s TOUCHDOWN RADIO offers stations 17 ½ minutes of commercial avails in each broadcast and flexible scheduling with no full-season commitment.

You can reach GREG GLOVER in affiliate relations here, and view the TOUCHDOWN RADIO website here.

