Golden and Shapiro

Former DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA morning hosts STEAK SHAPIRO and SANDRA GOLDEN are returning to the air, bringing "THE FRONT ROW" to crosstown AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME) for 9-11a (ET) weekdays starting AUGUST 4th. SHAPIRO, the longtime ATLANTA sports host previously at the old WQXI-A (790 THE ZONE), left THE FAN in 2020, and GOLDEN followed suit in early 2021; the pair and former FALCON BRIAN FINNERAN hosted "THE FRONT ROW" at THE FAN.

To make room for "THE FRONT ROW"'s arrival, JOHN FRICKE and HUGH DOUGLAS' morning show moves up an hour to 5-9a and "THE MIDDAY SHOW" with ANDY BUNKER and RANDY MCMICHAEL loses its first hour to run noon-2p.

« see more Net News