-
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden Bring 'The Front Row' To WZGC (92.9 The Game)/Atlanta
by Perry Michael Simon
July 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Former DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (THE FAN)/ATLANTA morning hosts STEAK SHAPIRO and SANDRA GOLDEN are returning to the air, bringing "THE FRONT ROW" to crosstown AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME) for 9-11a (ET) weekdays starting AUGUST 4th. SHAPIRO, the longtime ATLANTA sports host previously at the old WQXI-A (790 THE ZONE), left THE FAN in 2020, and GOLDEN followed suit in early 2021; the pair and former FALCON BRIAN FINNERAN hosted "THE FRONT ROW" at THE FAN.
To make room for "THE FRONT ROW"'s arrival, JOHN FRICKE and HUGH DOUGLAS' morning show moves up an hour to 5-9a and "THE MIDDAY SHOW" with ANDY BUNKER and RANDY MCMICHAEL loses its first hour to run noon-2p.