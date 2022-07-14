Gottlieb

ESPN's JEFF PASSAN is reporting that FOX SPORTS RADIO host DOUG GOTTLIEB is being sued for libel by sports agent CASEY CLOSE over a tweet GOTTLIEB posted on JUNE 29th alleging that CLOSE, who was fired by his star client FREDDIE FREEMAN in JUNE, never brought a final offer by the ATLANTA BRAVES to FREEMAN before the first baseman signed his six-year, $162 million contract with the LOS ANGELES DODGERS. The suit was filed in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Southern District of NEW YORK.

FREEMAN, after an emotional return to ATLANTA on JUNE 24th, fired CLOSE; GOTTLIEB's tweet said that CLOSE "never told" FREEMAN about the BRAVES final offer and "that is why FREEMAN fired him." CLOSE contends that the statement is false and defamed himself and his EXCEL SPORTS MANAGEMENT.

A statement from CLOSE said that he gave GOTTLIEB a chance to retract the tweet but that the host did not, and a statement from CLOSE's attorneys MITCH SCHUSTER and KEVIN FRITZ called GOTTLIEB's tweet "an attack on the character" of CLOSE and his company.

