Performers Added

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC announced today that 15-time ACM Award winner BRAD PAISLEY and four-time ACM Award nominee INGRID ANDRESS will join the lineup for its annual ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE benefiting ACM LIFTING LIVES, set to return to NASHVILLE on AUGUST 23rd.

Previously artists set to perform include BROTHERS OSBORNE, BLANCO BROWN, TRAVIS DENNING, SARA EVANS, CAYLEE HAMMACK and DARIUS RUCKER (NET NEWS 6/21). The show takes place at ASCEND AMPHITHEATER the night before the ACM HONORS ceremony, set for AUGUST 24th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices ranges are $39.50, $79.50 and $114.50.

