KQRB (96.9 The Beat)/Topeka, KS Launches
July 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
INTREPID has changed the call letters of KDVB to KQRB and launched Classic Hip-Hop and R&B KQRB (96.9 THE BEAT)/TOPEKA. INTREPID had bought KDVB from CUMULUS in OCTOBER 2021. The station had been dark until JUNE 11 when it began stunting prior to THURSDAY's (7/14) launch of 96.9 THE BEAT.
The station's website is promoting the syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING show and SLOWJAMS WITH RDUB.