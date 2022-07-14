New In Topeka

INTREPID has changed the call letters of KDVB to KQRB and launched Classic Hip-Hop and R&B KQRB (96.9 THE BEAT)/TOPEKA. INTREPID had bought KDVB from CUMULUS in OCTOBER 2021. The station had been dark until JUNE 11 when it began stunting prior to THURSDAY's (7/14) launch of 96.9 THE BEAT.

The station's website is promoting the syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING show and SLOWJAMS WITH RDUB.

