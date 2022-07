G Audio Networks Add Affiliates For Two Shows

G AUDIO NETWORKS has added affiliates for two of its syndicated shows.

"ASHLEY & BRAD" has added GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA Country WKNK-F (KICK’N COUNTRY 103.5)/PANAMA CITY, FL, and FUN MEDIA GROUP OF TENNESSEE Oldies/Adult Hits WTNK (FUN RADIO)/HARTSVILLE, TN as affiliates.

In addition, "The DANNY And KAIT Show" can now be heard on ARTISTIC MEDIA PARTNERS Oldies/Adult Hits WBPE (95.3 BOB FM)/LAFAYETTE, IN.

For more information, stations may contact RICH O’BRIEN at (212) 380-9338 (office) or (617) 984-9625, or richo@gognetworks.com.

