KGJX Flips To Totally '80s And '90s'

GRAND JUNCTION MEDIA Oldies/Adult Hits KGJX HD1 (JUNCTION 101.5)/GRAND JUNCTION, CO, has flipped its branding from "GRAND JUNCTION's Classic Hits" to "Totally '80s And '90s."

Station PD/Production Director GARY MICHAELS commented, "We wanted to put together a station in the GRAND VALLEY that takes people back to those great times they remember in their lives by playing the songs that accompanied them. Along with all of the music from the '80s and '90s, the station imaging brings the nostalgia of the awesome TV shows, movies, events and more from the same time frame. We're going to have some fun with the station and make sure that our listeners are too!"

« see more Net News