WBAP/Dallas To Air School Safety Discussion
July 15, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS will air a live in-studio panel discussion on school safety next WEDNESDAY (7/20) 3-5p (CT). The show's guests will be all current or retired policemen and a politician, but no teachers, school administrators, or parents.
RICK ROBERTS will host the panel, which will include TARRANT COUNTY Sheriff BILL WAYBOURN; State Sen. ROYCE WEST (D-23rd); Retired NEW YORK policeman and FOX NEWS commentator JOE CARDINALE; retired TEXAS Ranger and "school safety trainer" BRAD OLIVER; and DALLAS POLICE ASSOCIATION Pres. Sgt. MIKE MATA.