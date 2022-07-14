Verzuz: Play Ball With MLB All-Star Game

VERZUZ, the online multi-media platform launched by SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND pitting R&B stars in a head-to-head competition, is teaming up with MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL for an immersive collaboration during ALL STAR WEEKEND in LOS ANGELES, JULY 16th-19th.

The two entities will introduce "the first LATIN music VERZUZ" -- “A Salute To LATIN Music Producers” starring producers DJ NELSON (J ALVAREZ, IVY QUEEN, DON CHEZINA, BABY RASTA & GRINGO, N~EJO & DALMATIA) and LUNY TUNES (JLO, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, JANET JACKSON DADDY YANKEE, DON OMAR, TEGO CALDERO'N, WISIN & YANDEL, NICKY JAM), both playing songs from their catalogs in the traditional VERZUZ hit-for-hit format, presented by T-MOBILE and CORONA.

