Perez (Photo: Twitter)

Last week, veteran CHICAGO mixer JULIAN "JUMPIN" PEREZ announced that he was leaving radio. (NET NEWS 7/8)

He's revealed what's next. PEREZ is moving into local politics and has announced that he is running for Alderman for CHICAGO's 26TH WARD. He's looking to unseat incumbent ROBERTO MOLONADO.

WGN-TV/CHICAGO has more here.

