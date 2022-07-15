Frost (Photo: WCMY)

NRG MEDIA News-Talk WCMY-A/OTTAWA, IL midday "THE MORNING MIX" host MAGGIE FROST died THURSDAY (7/14) at 63. She had been off the air since APRIL 26th to care for her ailing husband and was then diagnosed with her own medical condition.

FROST joined WCMY in 2016 for afternoons and later moved into the 10a-noon (CT) slot, also co-hosting the final hour of JAY LESEURE's "THE MORNING MEETING." She previously worked at WLPO-A/LASALLE, IL and THE TIMES in OTTAWA.

« see more Net News