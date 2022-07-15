Dean

FOX NEWS MEDIA Sr. Meteorologist JANICE DEAN is hosting a new podcast for FOX NEWS AUDIO. "THE JANICE DEAN PODCAST," an interview show highlighting people, places, and things making the "DEAN's List," will debut MONDAY (7/18) and posting new episodes each SUNDAY.

The show's first three episodes will feature interviews with FOX NEWS' BRIAN KILMEADE, KENTUCKY DERBY-winning trainer ERIC REED, and NATHAN'S women's hot dog eating champion MIKI SUDO and NATHAN'S VP/Marketing PHIL MCCANN.

« see more Net News