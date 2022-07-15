West (Photo: Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com

KANYE WEST is being sued for over $7 million by LOS ANGELES–based production and design firm, PHANTOM LABS, for non-payment of work done, reported TMZ.

According to TMZ, the company worked on several large-scale projects with WEST between JUNE 2021 and MARCH 2022. Among the work projects listed; 4 weeks of SUNDAY SERVICE, a listening event for "Donda 2," the "Free LARRY HOOVER" show with DRAKE, and the setup work done prior to his canceled 2022 COACHELLA performance.

It's alleged that WEST had promised to settle his debt with PHANTOM from the money he was supposed to make at COACHELLA.

Read the full TMZ story here.

