Punch Back? There's A Better Idea...

SIRIUSXM's "Why waste your time with AM/FM?" ad sent the RAB and NAB into full defensive mode, touting statistics on reach and pointing to radio's value for engagement and emergencies. ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON thinks that those responses missed the point, and in this week's "THE LETTER" column, SIMON takes a very different approach to broadcast radio being under direct attack from a competitor.

SIMON writes, "If, for whatever reason (financial, probably), broadcasters can't create content that draws people away from satellite, or podcasting, or streaming, shouting about superior reach and being free won't stem the audience erosion. And if all that's left of broadcast radio is voice-tracked, generic programming, what one competitor is saying is the least of the industry's worries."

Read the whole thing by clicking here.

