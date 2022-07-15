Carmel

Music distributor SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has hired JONATHAN CARMEL as its first executive focused solely on building Web3 solutions for its client base. For the last two years, CARMEL has been immersed in Web3 developments around SOCIAL TOKENS, NFTs, and DEFI. He's also a former Tour Manager & Artist Manager for artists such as CHARLIE PUTH, KALI UCHIS, JACK & JACK and BEN PLATT. He will report to Chief Partnership Officer NICK GORDON.

CARMEL said, “I’m delighted to join such a forward-thinking music distribution company in SYMPHONIC. Their unblinking excitement for disruptive new models in addition to their mastery of the current industry landscape makes them the ideal company with which to build.”

GORDEN added, “SYMPHONIC sees vast, additive sales and marketing tools within NFTs and the Web3 ecosystem. We’re committed to serving as a lighthouse as well as the research and development arm of our client base for this fast evolving new generation of fans, marketplaces, and product suites.”

