iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WKSS (KISS 95-7)/HARTFORD has added SAVANNAH to COURTNEY AND KISS IN THE MORNING. The show can be heard weekdays from 5a – 10a (ET). The heritage morning show, features longtime host COURTNEY, who has been on the KISS 95-7 airwaves for over 25 years, alongside WALMART JEFF, who has been on the air for 20 years.

SAVANNAH joins KISS 95-7 after starting her own social media management company, SAVVY SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT, LLC, in 2021. Prior to that, SAVANNAH worked at iHEARTMEDIA NEW HAVEN as an integrated events specialist in 2020.

Market Pres. STEVE HONEYCOMB said, "SAVANNAH is a fantastic addition to the already legendary team that is well-known in the market. She will work great alongside COURTNEY and WALMART JEFF to continue to provide the best morning entertainment with a fresh perspective.”

SVP of Programming JOEY BROOKS added, “I am excited to announce the addition of SAVANNAH to COURTNEY AND KISS IN THE MORNING. COURTNEY and WALMART JEFF have done an incredible job entertaining the listeners of CONNECTICUT for years and I’m very excited for the future. Not only is this group entertaining, but they are committed to CONNECTICUT and will do amazing things for the listeners and community.”

