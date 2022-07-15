Paramore

PARAMORE has announced they will return to the road with 12 special performances throughout NORTH AMERICA this fall. It's their first outing since 2018 and it kicks off in BAKERSFIELD on OCTOBER 2nd and makes stops at theaters in OMAHA, CHICAGO, TORONTO, and ATLANTA as well as festival appearances at AUSTIN CITY LIMITS, WHEN WE WERE YOUNG and CORONA CAPITAL FESTIVAL before wrapping up in ST. AUGUSTINE on NOVEMBER 16th. Public on-sale begins FRIDAY, JULY 22nd at 10a local. Click here for more info.

« see more Net News