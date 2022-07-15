Pictured (L-R): Cottingham, Wells

LEWIS BRISBOIS has welcomed entertainment attorneys MATT COTTINGHAM and AUSTIN WELLS to the law firm's NASHVILLE office as partner and associate, respectively. The firm welcomes the two into its Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice.

The duo joins the firm from an unspecified boutique entertainment law firm, and brings with them extensive experience, having worked with clients such as BRITTNEY SPENCER, LILY ROSE, ASHLEY COOKE, CHRIS LaCORTE and MATT ROY.

“This was an opportunity to get in on the ground floor and to help build the NASHVILLE office, while coordinating with the other entertainment lawyers in NEW YORK, ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES” said COTTINGHAM. “I am looking forward to being at a powerhouse firm with a variety of different practice groups and working with those teams to access whatever firm resources we need for our clients.”

Likewise, added WELLS, “This is an opportunity for me to follow a mentor of mine and help build something unique in the NASHVILLE music space.”

