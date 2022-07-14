The documentary “They Called Us Outlaws” will be released in six parts over 12 hours of conversations featuring WILLIE NELSON, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, EMMYLOU HARRIS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, MARGO PRICE, MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY, ERIC CHURCH and many more.

The project is executive produced by JESSI COLTER in partnership with the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, and tells the story of the changing shifts in Country music during the "Outlaw" era, featuring over 75 interviews with those who were there, as well as those who carry the torch today.

Also included in the documentary, which was shot over the course of a decade by Director ERIC GEADELMANN, are some of the last ever on-camera conversations with late legends of the movement, including GUY CLARK, JERRY JEFF WALKER, BILLY JOE SHAVER and TOM T. HALL.

