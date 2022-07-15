Beyonce (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

BEYONCE posted her first video on TIKTOK on THURSDAY, and now her entire music catalog with hits including "HALO" and "SINGLE LADIES" are now available, as well as her new single, "BREAK MY SOUL".

TIKTOK users immediately took to the pop star's move to the platform, garnering 3.4 million followers.

On the app, BEYONCE wrote to her fans, "Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."

With her move to TIKTOK, the 28-time GRAMMY winner has 268 million followers on INSTAGRAM, 56 million on FACEBOOK, about 25 million YOUTUBE subscribers and close to 15.5 million followers on TWITTER.

