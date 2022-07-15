Bob Stei's Grunge Garage

BOB STEI’s globally syndicated “THE GRUNGE GARAGE” has surpassed 50 affiliates globally by debuting on a radio station in KENYA, and announcing a return to an Internet station in LONDON.

“THE GRUNGE GARAGE” is a weekly, four-hour 1990’s GRUNGE/BRITPOP program available to stations globally for free.

Stei said, “The first milestone is complete! I owe so much gratitude to all our affiliates, listeners and my producer RHETT BUTLER, voice guy ROB LEE and news woman SANDY KAYE! We did this in under two years. Let's hit 100 now!”

