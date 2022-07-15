Kent

On the heels of his recent signing to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/6), COREY KENT has been assigned to the label group’s RCA NASHVILLE imprint and his already viral hit, “Wild As Her,” will impact Country radio on MONDAY, AUGUST 15th in conjunction with COMBUSTION MASTERS.

A new version of the song with rising star CARTER FAITH is also now available to stream here.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m officially a SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Artist,” said KENT. “My team and I were humbled to have interest and offers from multiple labels across the country, but over time it became very apparent that SONY was the right team for me. They really shared my vision and had passion for the brand of Country music I’m creating. I don’t see signing this deal as the finish line … I see it as the starting block. Now it’s time to go to work, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together!”

Commenting on the duet version of his song, KENT added, “We had talked about making ‘Wild As Her’ a duet early on, but I'm very particular about collabs, and no one immediately came to mind, so we just put it on the back burner. Then one day I'm listening to CARTER’s song ‘Joyride’ and then, boom, it hit me ... Carter would be perfect! We reached out to her team and were able to make it happen!”

Added FAITH, “When I heard ‘Wild as Her,’ I was immediately obsessed. When COREY asked me to sing on it, I was genuinely so honored. The song is doing such insane things and I am excited to be a small part of that!”

Sony Music Nashville, Triple 8 Management, Combustion Music and Corey Kent celebrate Corey’s signing to the label at the SMN offices on July 7th (Photo: Katie Krauss)

