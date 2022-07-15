Gilbert Rocked Cincy

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI's longtime Afternoon host, JAY GILBERT, did his final show this past FRIDAY, JULY 15th after 48 years on the air in CINCINNATI, as reported by CINCINNATI NPR's WVXU media blogger JOHN KIESEWETTER. GILBERT has worked at WOFX since 2014, and, prior to that, many years at crosstown Active Rock WEBN.

GILBERT said, “Changes are coming, and I decided it was time." He said he was leaving by mutual agreement with CUMULUS who let him do his last show on FRIDAY.

GILBERT started at WEBN in 1974 as Production director and Midday host, eventually starting a long run hosting afternoons in 1987. He also won the NAB's Marconi Award for large-market "personality of the year" in 2000.

