Pedro 'Al Aire' Escalera

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Latin KJFA (FUEGO 102.9)/ALBUQUERQUE has added former EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS/AUSTIN PD/mornings PEDRO "AL AIRE" ESCALERA for nights, 7p-MIDNIGHT (PT).

Commented ESCALERA , “I am beyond grateful to PD RENE LEON and everyone at AGM for this opportunity. I am super excited to be heard in the 505 and share relatable stories and content with my new ABQ familia!”

Added LEON, “I’m very excited to welcome PEDRO’s experience and knowledge to ALBUQUERQUE, especially to the FUEGO 102.9 air waves. Welcome to NEW MEXICO!”

AGM/ALBUQUERQUE Market Mgr. SCOTT WIGGINS commented, "We’re so excited to have a superstar like PEDRO on FUEGO 102.9. I’ve been a fan of his work in PHOENIX and AUSTIN. To have him as a member of the AGM team is really exciting."

ESCALERA spent 10 years at EMMIS/AUSTIN prior to exiting in 2019 after the sale of the cluster to WATERLOO.He was part of the launch team of EMMIS Regional Mex KLZT (107.1 LA Z) in 2009, serving as Imaging/Production Director. In 2013, he was part of the launch and on-air line up of Latin Rhythmic KLZT-HD2/K274AX -FM (LATINO 102.7), taking over as PD and morning host in 2015.

Other past stops for ESCALERA include BORDER MEDIA PARTNERS/AUSTIN, as well as KVIB, KZZP, and KHOT/PHOENIX.

ESCALERA will debut on MONDAY (7/18), voice tracking for the station from his home studio in AUSTIN.

