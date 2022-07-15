Chloe Caroline:

ALL ACCESS' intrepid reporter AUSTIN BESSEY is back on the beat, this week interviewing singer-songwriter CHLOE CAROLINE on the release of her new single, "Gemini."

CHLOE's a SoCal native who went to NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY to study the music business. Talking about the new single, she told AUSTIN it will be followed by two a pair of EPs and a full-length album, "There's a spiritual ethos to the project as a whole, so I thought 'Gemini' would be a good intro to that. It really led me into diving deeper into astrology but also myself –which is the basis behind any individual’s spiritual awakening."

