53rd Annual Gospel Music Association Dove Award Notable Dates
by Todd Stach
July 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION is gearing up for its 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Here are some notable dates in the next few weeks:
This year's nominees will be announced on WEDNESDAY (8/10) at 10AM CST.
The live taping of the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards is TUESDAY (10/18) at Allen Arena on the campus of LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.
The initial broadcast of the show will happen on FRIDAY (10/21) at 8PM CST on TRINITY BROADCAST NETWORK.