Save The Dates

The GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION is gearing up for its 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Here are some notable dates in the next few weeks:



This year's nominees will be announced on WEDNESDAY (8/10) at 10AM CST.



The live taping of the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards is TUESDAY (10/18) at Allen Arena on the campus of LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.



The initial broadcast of the show will happen on FRIDAY (10/21) at 8PM CST on TRINITY BROADCAST NETWORK.





