KXEL Host/PD Jeff Stein (l) & Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

IOWA Gov. KIM REYNOLDS declared THURSDAY, JULY 14th to be “KXEL Radio 80th Anniversary Day” in the state.

NRG MEDIA News/Talk KXEL/WATERLOO, IA, was the first station in the U.S. to sign on with the maximum 50,000-watts on a clear channel signal. It first took to the air at 5:30a on JULY 14th, 1942, from studios in downtown WATERLOO. The station has called a total of three locations home during its eight decades of service.

WATERLOO Mayor QUENTIN HART and CEDAR RAPIDS Mayor TIFFANY O'DONNELL each declared JULY 14th, 2022 to be “News/Talk 1540 KXEL Day” in their respective cities. KXEL’s main studio is located in WATERLOO, while the headquarters of owner NRG MEDIA are in CEDAR RAPIDS.

The station was founded by WATERLOO native JOE DuMOND, who came to national prominence portraying “JOSH HIGGINS of FINCHVILLE” on NBC RADIO in the '30s and '40s.

KXEL began its anniversary year by expanding its service to listeners, adding a WATERLOO-based FM translator signal.

The station will mark the occasion with listeners at its “KXEL 80th Anniversary Community Picnic” on SATURDAY, JULY 23rd at the grounds of the NATIONAL CATTLE CONGRESS in WATERLOO, the site of some of the station’s earliest remote broadcasts. U.S. Sen. CHARLES GRASSLEY and Congresswoman ASHLEY HINSON are among guests who will speak at the event.

