Host/PD Jeff Stein with Gov. Reynolds

NRG MEDIA News-Talk KXEL-A-K263BZ/WATERLOO, IA celebrated its 80th anniversary with a special declaration from IOWA Gov. KIM REYNOLDS, who designated last THURSDAY (7/14) as “KXEL RADIO 80th Anniversary Day” in the state, and by WATERLOO Mayor QUENTIN HART and CEDAR RAPIDS Mayor TIFFANY O'DONNELL, who did the same in their cities. KXEL, founded by radio actor JOE DUMOND, signed on the air at 5:30a (CT) on JULY 14, 1942.

A special “KXEL 80th Anniversary Community Picnic” for listeners will be held on SATURDAY (7/23) at the NATIONAL CATTLE CONGRESS grounds in WATERLOO, with Sen. CHARLES GRASSLEY (R-IA) and Rep. ASHLEY HINSON (R-IA) scheduled to speak.

