Longtime AUDACY Oldies/Adult Hits WCBS-FM/NEW YORK on-air personality DON K. REED, who famously hosted "The Doo Wop Shop" and was the subject of Internet speculation for years over his premature death, has passed on JULY 16th at 77.

Wrote friend DAVID PLOTKIN on FACEBOOK: "It was an honor to be able to work with DON at WCBS-FM and enjoy his company at many radio reunion dinners. Thanks, DON, for so many hours of listening pleasure."

Wrote longtime radio observer ART VUOLO, JR., who also compiled a video tribute here..

DON K REED, along with his good friend BOBBY JAY, were perhaps the last radio personalities of the Doo Wop era of the late '50s and early '60s. DON followed BOBBY over the overtime shift at WCBS-FM at a time when the radio station was among the most popular in NEW YORK. They were both featured on a "Radio Greats Weekend" at the NJ shore in JULY, 2007. It was hosted by WWZY (THE BREEZE). His passing is thought to be health-related dating back to past heart issues.

DON's weekend "The Doo Wop Shop was exceedingly popular, but aging demographics led to its demise in 2002. For a loyal group of fans, it was a must-listen every SUNDAY night. This style of early rock 'n roll has been relegated mostly to SIRIUSXM and Internet Radio. REED may possibly be the last of that type of radio personality.

