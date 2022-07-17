Ira Selsky (Photo: Courtesy Of The Ira Selsky Estate)

Longtime music business lawyer IRA SELSKY, who worked for UNITED ARTISTS RECORDS, ABC/DUNHILL, WARNER BROS. RECORDS and RONDOR MUSIC, has passed following a long illness. He was 80.

SELSKY grew up in LEVITTOWN on LONG ISLAND, graduating from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY and NYU LAW SCHOOL, winning a copyright writing competition which marked the beginning of his music industry career.

SELSKY worked for UNITED ARTISTS RECORDS in NEW YORK and transferred to their L.A. office in 1971, before stints at ABC/DUNHILL, WARNER BROS. (where he was Director/Business Affairs) and then moved over to RONDOR MUSIC as VP/Business Affairs.

Following his tenure at RONDOR, IRA had a private legal practice representing many songwriters and performers, including NWA and PARAMOUNT PICTURES. He was involved in many transactions for the transfer of music publishing catalogs.

In 1998, he moved back to NEW YORK CITY to join the law firm of GRUBMAN, INDURSKY & SCHINDLER.

IRA passed away during the first week of JULY after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, EILEEN, his children DAVID and LAUREN and grandson ARI, his sister RONA and brother DONALD.

Said former RONDOR MUSIC President LANCE FREED, "IRA was an outstanding head of Business Affairs for RONDOR MUSIC. Our company was expanding exponentially and I was particularly impressed with his attention to detail and his ability to suggest ways we could improve songwriter deals for our company and equitably for the writers we signed. Most of all, he was tough when it was required, but he was a kind and gentle person who went out of his way to be patient, understanding of others and empathetic to their concerns. I remember his humanity was his most outstanding quality. Despite being in a business that was often unforgiving and demanding, he never lost his moral compass. He was a family man and he made this world a better place. I am very sad that he is no longer with us. My heartfelt condolences go out to EILEEN and his children.”

Former WARNER BROS. RECORDS VP/Business Affairs DAVID BERMAN added. “One of the first things I did when I became head of Business Affairs at WARNER BROS. was to hire IRA SELSKY. He was one of the best hires I ever made.”

