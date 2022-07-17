We Miss You, Steve

As ALL ACCESS noted (NET NEWS 7/12) there was a gathering of the family and many friends of STEVE SMITH, who we lost earlier this month (NET NEWS 7/9), at the GILBERT MEMORIAL PARK & CEMETERY, 2100 E. Queen Creek Rd., GILBERT, AZ, yesterday (7/17).

If you were unable to attend this memorial event in person, you can watch a video of the entire service, by clicking here.

Reminder that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in STEVE’s name to MUSICIANS ON CALL when you click here.

A Celebration Of Life honoring STEVE’s career and friendships is in the works and will be announced in the near future.

