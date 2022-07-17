-
Steve Smith Memorial Captured On Video
by Joel Denver
July 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
As ALL ACCESS noted (NET NEWS 7/12) there was a gathering of the family and many friends of STEVE SMITH, who we lost earlier this month (NET NEWS 7/9), at the GILBERT MEMORIAL PARK & CEMETERY, 2100 E. Queen Creek Rd., GILBERT, AZ, yesterday (7/17).
If you were unable to attend this memorial event in person, you can watch a video of the entire service, by clicking here.