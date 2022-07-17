-
Bruce Springsteen Is Now A Grandfather
by Roy Trakin
July 18, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN just became the grandfather of a baby girl.
Wife PATTI SCIALFA delivered the good news on INSTAGRAM announcing the birth of LILY HARPER SPRINGSTEEN, the new baby daughter of their youngest son SAM, a JERSEY CITY firefighter and his fiancee.
She shared a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn in her carriage and another showing the newborn wearing pink teddy-bear shaped mittens and a pink hat, with her hospital bracelet.
SCIALFA captioned the post “walking the baby.” Among those offering congrats were TOM MORELLO, MICKEY SUMNER and LARSEN THOMPSON.