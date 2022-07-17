Bruce Springsteen: Call Him Pop-Pop (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN just became the grandfather of a baby girl.

Wife PATTI SCIALFA delivered the good news on INSTAGRAM announcing the birth of LILY HARPER SPRINGSTEEN, the new baby daughter of their youngest son SAM, a JERSEY CITY firefighter and his fiancee.

She shared a black-and-white snapshot of the newborn in her carriage and another showing the newborn wearing pink teddy-bear shaped mittens and a pink hat, with her hospital bracelet.

SCIALFA captioned the post “walking the baby.” Among those offering congrats were TOM MORELLO, MICKEY SUMNER and LARSEN THOMPSON.

