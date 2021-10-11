Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Harry 'Talking' Top 5; Kate, Beyonce Top 15; Leah Kate Top 20

* LIZZO holds the top spot with "About Damn Time" for a 3rd week and up 580 spins

* HARRY STYLES goes top 5, up 8*-5* with "Late Night Talking”, up 1151 spins and has two of the top 5 songs with "As It Was" still at #2

* COLUMBIA continues to have five of the top ten with the two HARRY STYLES tracks, DOVE CAMERON, NICKY YOURE f/DAZY at #9 (+1054 spins) and THE KID LAROI at 10*

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY move 10*-9* with "Sunroof" at +1275 spins

* KATE BUSH is up over 2000 spins, up 16*-12* and +2029 "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

* BEYONCE also goes top 15 with with "Break My Soul" up 17*-13* at +1235 spins

* LEAH KATE goes top 20 with "10 Things I Hate About You”, moving 21*-20*

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID are knocking on the top 20 door, up 25*-21* with "Numb”, up 946 spins

* JOJI leaps 27*-22* with "Glimpse Of Us”, and is +1005 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH is up 1265 spins in his 2nd week, up 32*-26* with "Left And Right”, featuring JUNG KOOK

* ONEREPUBLIC debuts at 32* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 606 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 35* with "Vegas”, up 912 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ enters at 40* with "Until I Found You”, up 239 spins

Rhythmic: Harlow Remains On Top; Post/Roddy Runner Up; Drake 'Sticky' Top 10; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Soar; Fivio, Muni/Saweetie Top 20

* JACK HARLOW remains the top spot with "First Class"

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH is now the runner up with "Cooped Up”, moving 3*-2* and up 433 spins

* POST MALONE is very close to the top 5 at 6* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, at +381 spins and POST MALONE could have two of the top five next week

* BEYONCE leaps 10*-8* with "Break My Soul”, up 759 spins

* DRAKE goes top 10 with "Sticky”, up 11*-10* and is +407 spins

* CARDI B surges 20*-12* in her second week with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE and LIL DURK and +901 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN is top 20, rising 21*-18* with "What's My Name” featuring QUEEN NAIJA & COI LERAY

* MUNI LONG and SAWEETIE also go top 20, climbing 22*-19* with "Baby Boo”, at +218 spins

* LIL BABY up 27*-22* with "In A Minute”, up 366 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA soar 39*-25* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, at +336 spins

* DRAKE debuts at 38* with "Jimmy Cooks”, featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 144 spins

Urban: Future/Drake Score Hold Top Spot; Lil Durk Runner Up; Lil Baby Beyonce Top 10; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Surge Near Top 10

* FUTURE holds the top spot for a 4th week at Urban with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS

* LIL DURK is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 523 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "In A Minute" - rising 772 spins

* BEYONCE vaults into the top 10 in just her 4th week with "Break My Soul”, up 12*-9* and +770 spins

* CARDI B scores another huge jump with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK, climbing 22*-11* and +1168 spins

* PHEELZ & BNXN is top 15, up 17*-14* with "Finesse”, up 221 spins

* TEMS goes top 20, climbing 20*-15* with "Free Mind" at +485 spins

* DRAKE leaps into the top 20 with "Sticky”, moving 23*-18* and +565 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXENTACION are top 20 as well, up 21*-19* with "True Love" at +180 spins

* DIDDY surges 37*-28* with "Gotta Move On”, featuring BRYSON TILLER, up 240 spins

* PHARRELL WILLIAMS leaps 40*-30* with "Cash In Cash Out”, featuring 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR, up 245 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE debut at 36* with "Baby Boo" at +338 spins

* CITY GIRLS & USHER enter at 39* with "Good Love" at +500 spins

* YUNG POODA debuts at 40* with "Drop”, up 101 spins

Hot AC: Lizzo Takes Top Spot; Latto, Sia Rise; Harry 'Talking'; Band Camino Top 15; Jack Harlow Top 20

* LIZZO takes over the top spot with "About Damn Time”, moving 2*-1* and +602 while also topping the Top 40 chart

* LATTO rises 9*-7* with "Big Energy”, up 193 spins

* SIA jumps 10*-8* with "Unstoppable”, up 402 spins

* HARRY STYLES goes top 15, moving 16*-13* with "Late Night Talking”, up 610 spins

* KATE BUSH moves 15*-14* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, at +445 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO go top 15, rising 17*-15* with "I Think I Like You"

* JACK HARLOW enters the top 20 with "First Class”, moving 22*-20*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS soar 36*-26* with "Bones”, up 434 spins

* JOJI debuts at 37* with "Glimpse Of Us”, up 273 spins

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID enter at 39* with "Numb”, up 92 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC jump on at 40* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 143 spins

Active Rock: Giovannie New #1; Ozzy Runner Up; Shinedown Rise; Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse Top 15

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS take over the top spot with their debut song "Ramon Ayala”, rising 3*-1* and +255 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, and +340 spins

* SHINEDOWN rise 9*-6* with "Daylight”, up 226 spins

* PAPA ROACH go top 15, moving 18*-14* with "No Apologies”, up 155 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE move into the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Voices In My Head”, up 119 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT go top 20, moving 22*-18* with "Natural Born Killer”, at +203 spins

* DISTURBED return with a big debut at 19* "Hey You" with 605 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON enter at 33* with "sTraNgeRs”, up 183 spins

Alternative: Panic! At The Disco Remain On Top; Maneskin Runner Up; Kate Bush Top 5; Giovannie Top 10

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO remain on top for a 2nd week with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 142 spins

* MANESKIN remain the runner up with "SUPERMODEL”, up 243 spins

* KATE BUSH surges into the top 5, up 12*-5* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God,)" up 230 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 10, moving 11*-7* with "Ramon Ayala”, up 176 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 15, climbing 17*-14* with "Want Want" at +154 spins

* PHOENIX go top 15 with "Alpha Zulu”, moving 16*-15* and +97 spins

* CAFUNE is top 20 with "Tek It”, rising 23*-19* and +118 spins

* WALK THE MOON also go top 20, up 21*-20* with "Giants"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE debut at 33* with "Here To Forever" with 384 spins

* PALAYE ROYALE enter at 38* with "Broken"

* HIGHLY SUSPECT come aboard at 39* with "Natural Born Killer"

Triple A: Jack Johnson New #1; Phoenix Top 5; Stephen Sanchez Top 10; Milky Chance, Dermot Kennedy Top 15

* JACK JOHNSON takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "One Step Ahead”, at +49 spins

* PHOENIX goes top 5 with "Alpha Zulu”, rising 8*-5* at +50 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ is top 10, up 11*-8* with "Until I Found You"

* MILKY CHANCE goes top 15 with "Synchronize”, rising 19*-14* and +32 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY is top 15 as well with "Something To Someone”, moving 18*-15*

* MAGGIE ROGERS with a big debut at 21* with "Want Want”, up 75 spins

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE enter at 26* with "Free"

* SPOON debut at 27* with "My Babe" at +100 spins

* CAFUNE enters at 30* with "Tek It"

