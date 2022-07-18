WLZL Team

AUDACY Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON recently held a radiothon to raise money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The day-long event raised $246,720 for the hospital.

WLZL Brand Mgr. CANDY CITRON commented, "This is an incredible undertaking for a radiothon day and in this economy, it is a testament to the response our audience shows to our EL ZOL 107.9 brand and our on-air talent. We are so blessed to have such an amazing audience that surprises us day after day with their love and support. Congratulations team ZOL!!!"

