Acquisition

ACAST has reached an agreement to acquire podcast database PODCHASER for an undisclosed price. PODCHASER will continue to operate as a separate company.

ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “As true champions of open podcasting, ACAST and PODCHASER combined will accelerate the innovation and democratization of the podcasting ecosystem for podcasters, listeners and advertisers everywhere. Together we will unlock the vast opportunity that we know exists for open podcasting to not just have parity with the data held by closed, paywalled platforms, but to leap forward and surpass them.”

PODCHASER CEO BRADLEY DAVIS said, “PODCHASER and ACAST have a shared ethos around supercharging the open podcast ecosystem and creating the best tools possible for listeners, podcasters, and advertisers. It’s this conviction, coupled with ACAST’s relentless execution, that makes it the perfect home for PODCHASER’s continued mission.”

